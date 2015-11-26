Around the NFL

Target for Peyton's return: Week 15 vs. Steelers

Published: Nov 26, 2015 at 03:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Denver Broncosannounced Peyton Manning would be out two weeks, they attached the "at least" modifier. Expect more than two weeks.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL GameDay Morning that Manning is at least three weeks from playing.

"The official release was that Manning would be out at least two weeks -- my understanding is it's at least three weeks (from playing)," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Here's why: He's going to be in a cast for up to 10 days, then he's got another week of rehab, and then he's got to try to get on the field. So the date to circle on your calendar is Dec. 20 against the Steelers. That's the most realistic date that Manning could be back, but no one has guaranteed to me that he'll definitely be back on the field, especially if Brock Osweiler is playing well."

Osweiler is the key to the entire Manning timeline. If he continues the steady play he displayed in his first start, the Broncos can keep Manning on ice. If he implodes as defenses get more tape on the young quarterback, the urgency to get Manning back on the field might grow.

The Broncos hope the former occurs and they are left with a difficult choice about whether to keep a legend on the sidelines.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas' ankle injury from last year is still affecting him this year. The Saints star wideout is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
news

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin signs one-year deal with Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. 
news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW