 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Talib on Marcus Peters: 'He is good, he's perfectly fine'

Published: Nov 15, 2018 at 01:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams sit at 9-1, on the verge of clinching the division before December. Yet the record belies the underlying fact that the defense hasn't been nearly as dominant as expected heading into the season.

Outside of Aaron Donald destroying offenses, the Rams' defense has struggled with consistency. L.A. has been gashed on the ground and pillaged by big plays.

Corner Marcus Peters has been the player most picked on by opposing quarterbacks, allowing a 143.7 passer rating in coverage, 83rd of 86 cornerbacks with at least 30 targets, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite getting picked on, Peters' teammates have stuck up for the corner.

"He's good," injured Aqib Talib said, via the team's official website. "M.P. is good. What do they say? It's a marathon not a sprint? He is good, he's perfectly fine."

Talib -- who continues to rehab an ankle injury and reiterated he's targeting a Week 13 return -- said Peters' struggles come with the territory of covering dynamic pass-catchers.

"That's just part of playing DB... I don't even know one DB who is perfect all the time -- that's 'Prime,'" Talib said, referring to Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. "That's part of playing DB, you're going to go through those stretches, but that's why we got short memories and why we play the toughest positions on the field."

Peters will need to employ that short memory Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, his former team.

K.C. traded the dynamic corner in the offseason after several non-performance related issues. During his years with the Chiefs, Peters was a big-play cyborg. From 2015-2017, the corner ranked first in interceptions (19), first in total takeaways (24), first in passes defended (55), tied for second in fumble recoveries (5) and tied for third in defensive TDs (3).

Peters has always been a risk-taking corner who went for the big play. In the past, his game-changing plays usually made up for the ones he gave up.

In 2018, however, the 25-year-old has been more bust than boom. Along with giving up a 143.7 passer rating, Peters has allowed 12.0 yards per target (84th in the NFL), per PFF.

Peters with Chiefs: 54.4 completion percentage allowed; 7.0 yards per target; 15-19 TDs allowed to INT ratio; 66.8 passer rating
Peters with Rams: 72.5 completion percentage allowed; 12.0 yards per target; 6-1 TDs allowed to INT ratio; 143.7 passer rating

Monday's underlying subplot in what could be the game of the season is whether Peters will turn his season around against his former team, or get picked on by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, et al.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive overtime kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision to receive the ball first in overtime following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2024.
news

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts. 
news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs' epic win in Super Bowl LVIII -- and Taylor Swift's presence at Allegiant Stadium -- left social media abuzz on Sunday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.