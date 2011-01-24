Talented Locker has work to do polishing his fundamentals

» It's not often that a school sends two receivers to the Senior Bowl, but Boise State has a pair of playmakers (Titus Young and Austin Pettis) in attendance, and scouts have quickly noticed their ability. Young has impressed scouts with his speed and explosiveness. He has a knack for getting behind defenders on vertical routes, and his sudden separation with the ball in the air makes him an intriguing possibility as a No. 2 receiver. Although he let a few balls slip through his hands in individual and team drills, he looks like a potential impact player at the position. Pettis doesn't possess the speed or explosiveness of his teammate, but he is a polished route runner with good hands and ball skills. He shows a good understanding of the passing game, and does a good job of utilizing his size and quickness to get separation on possession routes. He looks like a nice fit as a potential No. 3 receiver.