T.J. Ward slams Panthers for pregame trash talk

"We don't have to say nothing. We let them do all the talking. We let our pads talk. We talk with our helmets and our shoulder pads. They could do all the media talking, you know what I'm talking about? We're not about that flashy stuff. We're about that grind, putting in that work. Grind it. Work. That's how you get the 'ship," safety T.J. Ward said, via USA Today's Lindsay Jones. "They want to be famous. We want to be champions. They want to be rappers and backup dancers. We want to play football."