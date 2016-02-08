T.J. Ward slams Panthers for pregame trash talk

The Broncos boasted proclamations that ranged from claiming GOAT status to calling out Cam Newton for a perceived business decision on a late-game fumble. To the victors go the bragging rights.
Denver defenders weren't shy about pointing out the Panthers talking and swag antics that took place in the lead up to the game.
"We don't have to say nothing. We let them do all the talking. We let our pads talk. We talk with our helmets and our shoulder pads. They could do all the media talking, you know what I'm talking about? We're not about that flashy stuff. We're about that grind, putting in that work. Grind it. Work. That's how you get the 'ship," safety T.J. Ward said, via USA Today's Lindsay Jones. "They want to be famous. We want to be champions. They want to be rappers and backup dancers. We want to play football."
"We knew that if we got the lead, it was over. Our defense is too good. They weren't going to be able to come back. We knew Cam couldn't travel 80 yards on us," cornerback Chris Harris added. "We dared him to throw. The game plan was, can you throw on us? Me, (Aqib) Talib and (Bradley) Roby. We knew he couldn't throw on us."
It wasn't just Newton's play between snaps that Broncos' players critiqued, but also his post-play celebrations. Harris had no problems piling on after shutting down the NFL's MVP.
"Did you guys see him dance today? He (saw) us dance," Harris said, laughing.