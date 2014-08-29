Analysis

Super Bowl XLIX predictions: Packers, Saints headline favorites

Published: Aug 29, 2014 at 05:33 AM

On the cusp of the 2014 NFL season, our analysts provide their predictions, including the winners of individual awards, playoff teams for each conference and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl forecasts.

Judy Battista: Broncos over Packers:Peyton Manning finally gets his second ring playing with the most complete team of his career.

Brian Billick: Patriots over Seahawks.Bill Belichick validates his coaching legacy with his fourth Super Bowl championship and his first since the 2007 "Spygate" scandal that left some fans questioning his brilliance.

Gil Brandt: Saints over Patriots. With major support from Jimmy Graham and Brandin Cooks, Drew Brees outduels Tom Brady in a quarterback showdown for the ages, taking home the second Super Bowl MVP award of his career.

Bucky Brooks: Saints over Broncos. It's uncommon for the title game to go into an extra period, but Drew Brees finds a way to get it done against the "Orange Crush" in overtime to give New Orleans a second Lombardi Trophy.

Charley Casserly: Broncos over Seahawks. Peyton wins his second Lombardi Trophy and gains revenge on Seattle.

Dave Dameshek: Packers over Patriots.Aaron Rodgers officially enters the conversation of "best ever" by taking down Tom Brady, who slips to .500 in the big game.

Elliot Harrison: Patriots over Seahawks. Seattle is favored to repeat, but New England remains the last organization to pull off the rare feat in the Super Bowl era. Bill Belichick goes out on top. (Yup, I predict The Hoodie rides off into the sunset after adding another Lombardi Trophy to the pile.)

Gregg Rosenthal: Packers over Patriots. Disaster in the Desert II for Tom Brady.

Adam Schein: Packers over Broncos.Aaron Rodgers bests Peyton Manning in a classic Super Bowl to bring the Lombardi Trophy back home to Titletown. (For my expanded thoughts on this Super Bowl prediction, click here.)

Michael Silver: Seahawks over Colts. It's exceedingly tough to repeat in the 21st century NFL. It helps, however, when you're young, wild and free.

Chris Wesseling: Saints over Patriots.Drew Brees and Tom Brady rain points all over the desert, setting a Super Bowl record for combined score. Brees just has more weapons.

