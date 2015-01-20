Super Bowl XLIX: How the Seattle Seahawks can top the Patriots

In the play depicted below, which occurred in the final minute of the same game, the Packers are again aligned in a spread formation, with the tight end positioned on the outside. Chancellor is assigned to Richard Rodgers in man coverage and elects to use press technique at the line of scrimmage. The Pro Bowler gets a nice jam on Rodgers early in his route, knocking him off his line and forcing him close to the sideline. He continues to keep ideal position on Rodgers as he heads upfield, eliminating an open window for an Aaron Rodgers throw. This results in an incompletion on the play. (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):