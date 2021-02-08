Super Bowl LV: Biggest highlight, lowlight from Buccaneers' victory over Chiefs

Michael Silver: With the Bucs having just taken a 28-9 lead, the Chiefs faced a third-and-13 from their own 22-yard-line in the third quarter. It was getting close to desperation time for the defending champs, but with Mahomes and friends' potential for explosiveness, a comeback certainly seemed possible if the young quarterback could convert on that play and lead K.C. on a touchdown drive. The Bucs, however, weren't having it: In a play that served as a microcosm of Tampa Bay's defensive dominance, linebacker Lavonte David blasted through the middle of the Chiefs' line, pressuring Mahomes despite a hold by center Austin Reiter﻿. Mahomes' hurried throw toward Tyreek Hill over the middle was deflected by safety Mike Edwards﻿, who was blanketing the speedy wide receiver at midfield. It caromed back toward the line of scrimmage -- and rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. made a diving interception at the 45. The Bucs declined the holding penalty, took over and went up 31-9 on Ryan Succop﻿'s 52-yard field goal. Goodnight, Chiefs.

Charley Casserly: The Bucs' offense exploited all of Kansas City's defensive weaknesses. Tampa Bay ran and threw the ball at will, winning in the trenches and on routes while taking advantage of K.C. penalties. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich did a heck of a job.

David Carr: It's Todd Bowles. He wasn't afraid to bring pressure from everywhere on the defense to test the Chiefs' offensive tackles, who allowed 18 pressures in the game (most in a postseason game since 2010, per Pro Football Focus). They had no chance against Bowles' fierce attack.

Brian Baldinger: When Tom Brady actively recruited Gronk out of retirement, I immediately began calling Brady's Buccaneers the "Brady Bunch." The group gained a new member just before the start of the regular season when the Bucs signed Leonard Fournette﻿, who was released by the Jaguars at the beginning of September. And finally, the Bunch was complete when Antonio Brown was signed and eventually activated at midseason. The Bucs scored four touchdowns in Super Bowl LV -- ALL by the Brady Bunch. Not only is Tom Brady the G.O.A.T., he is also the master recruiter.