Super Bowl LV: Five lessons to take from Chiefs, Buccaneers

4) Invest in the trenches

The fireworks on the perimeter tend to mask the impressive work done by each team in the trenches. The Chiefs and Buccaneers have invested draft capital and free-agency dollars in their offensive and defensive lines, and it has resulted in each team controlling the line of scrimmage in big games.

Tampa's defensive dominance throughout the regular season and playoffs has been fueled by its monsters at the line of scrimmage. The No. 1-ranked run defense (in the regular season) has been spearheaded by a key free-agent signee (﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿, on his second consecutive one-year deal with the team) and a top pick (﻿Vita Vea, selected 12th overall in 2018﻿) on the inside. The big-bodied 1-2 punch at the point of attack routinely whips blockers at the line and eliminates creases for runners on inside runs.

The Buccaneers' pass rush, meanwhile, is sparked by Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett﻿. The ultra-athletic rushers were initially acquired through trade (Pierre-Paul was shipped over from the Giants in 2018, then signed a two-year deal with Tampa last offseason) and free agency (Barrett signed a one-year deal in 2019, then was retained via the franchise tag last offseason) to form a formidable pass-rush combination, and the duo has been up to the task, combining for 17.5 sacks during the regular season and another five sacks during the playoffs. The persistent pressure has enabled the Buccaneers to harass opponents with a four-man rush, with max coverage behind it.

The Chiefs' defense isn't viewed as a dominant unit, but they are a close-out squad, thanks to their marquee pass rushers. Frank Clark and Chris Jones are house-wreckers at the point of attack with excellent hand-to-hand combat skills and outstanding explosive strength. The surprising trade acquisition (Clark was sent to K.C. from Seattle in 2019) and homegrown product (Jones inked a four-year extension in 2020 after being taken in the second round in 2016) have given the Chiefs' front line the boost needed to whip opponents who are chasing points. The presence of an outside rusher to complement an inside pocket pusher has affected opposing quarterbacks forced to make plays from the pocket to keep up with the Chiefs' high-powered offense.