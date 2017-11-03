Analysis

Super Bowl LII predictions: Pittsburgh Steelers set to get No. 7?

Published: Nov 03, 2017 at 02:19 AM

At the midpoint of the 2017 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the major individual awards, the entire playoff field and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl LII outcomes.

SUPER BOWL LII

Judy Battista: Steelers over Eagles. The difference here is the Steelers' vastly-improved defense, which harasses Carson Wentz to produce turnovers and fuel a Steelers scoring explosion -- and the franchise's seventh Super Bowl championship.

Jeffri Chadiha: Chiefs over Eagles. Andy Reid has a great record when facing former assistants. It won't be any different when he meets Doug Pederson for the second time this season.

Gil Brandt: Steelers over Seahawks. The Steelers will have more fans at the game, plus the highest-rated offense and defense, yardage-wise. The Seahawks will have the higher-rated quarterback, but they'll fall short, 27-24.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams over Chiefs. Sean McVay becomes the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl. He'll be put in conversation with some of the greats.

Steve Wyche: Seahawks over Steelers.Russell Wilson shows up huge, and Richard Sherman wins a classic faceoff with Antonio Brown.

Ike Taylor: Steelers over Seahawks. By February, the Steelers' defense and offense will be in prime form.

Charley Casserly: Steelers over Saints. The Steelers' balance on offense and defense proves too much for the Saints.

Heath Evans: Patriots over Seahawks. I'm sticking with my preseason pick. Pats win by 10 and Brady gets No. 6.

Adam Schein: Chiefs over Eagles. Andy Reid wins the big one ... in the Andy Reid Super Bowl!

Reggie Wayne: Steelers over Saints. The Saints have one offensive weapon in Drew Brees. The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon BellandAntonio Brown.

Alex Gelhar: Eagles over Patriots.Carson Wentz misses out on regular-season MVP, but secures Super Bowl MVP and a Philly legacy by outshining Tom Brady.

Adam Rank: Patriots over Rams. I don't know -- I think this would be a fun Super Bowl matchup. Los Angeles and Boston have had so many sports battles over the years with the Lakers and Celtics along with the Angels and Red Sox. Plus, I also like when we have a Super Bowl we've never seen before. The only thing is, I would insist the Rams be allowed to wear their throwbacks.

Dave Dameshek: Seahawks over Steelers. Mulligans are for cowards. My preseason prediction is still in fine shape.

