Super Bowl LII comes down to Patriots vs. Eagles' four

We know what the Patriots will get from their running backs, who excel in the running and passing games. Though Mason and Andrews are grading the best, New England is averaging a slightly better yards-per-carry average (4.56 yards) running off the left tackle (Solder), per Next Gen Stats. This is also boosted by a higher number of carries in that direction (152) as opposed to the right side (97). Combined, edge rushes are more productive for New England (249 carries for 1,111 yards) than runs inside the tackles (191 carries for 811 yards). When considering New England's personnel, which lacks a true inside-the-tackles hammer (Mike Gillislee is serviceable, but that true hammer is now playing for Philadelphia), this makes sense.