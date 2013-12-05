Study finds teens develop better with 1-2 hours of exercise a day

Published: Dec 05, 2013 at 06:17 AM

Reuters reported on a new study that said one to two hours a day of sports is good for teens. The study said teens who had less than three hours of exercise a week or more than three hours a day would suffer mentally and physically.

The research supports the NFL PLAY 60 program, which urges kids to spend at least an hour each day involved in physical activities.

The study, published in Archives of Disease in Childhood, found that the least active teens did not feel cheerful or energized  -- about 19 percent of the 438 teens surveyed.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

