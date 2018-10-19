Steve Wilks: 'Premature to talk about changes'

Rosen became the first rookie to throw two pick-sixes in the first quarter of a game in NFL history, per NFL Research. He is also the first player to throw two pick-sixes in the first quarter of a game since Week 3, 2015 (Colin Kaepernick). Yes, the protection was poor all game (some of that was on the rookie QB not seeing where the pressure was coming from). Rosen was under pressure on 42.2 percent of his dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. However, all three of his interceptions came when he was not pressured.