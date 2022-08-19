Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott having 'best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy'

Last training camp, Dak Prescott dealt with a muscle strain in his throwing arm as he recovered from a fractured ankle. This year, the quarterback is healthy and impressing during offseason work.

"I thought he's had his best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said recently, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There's no question in my mind, I think he's had his best training camp he's ever had."

The questions at receiver put more pressure on Prescott to be perfect.

"I don't necessarily get frustrated," Prescott said of playing with a decimated WR corps. "That's what this is about, this is exactly about that time to work and make other guys step up and take advantage of their opportunities."

If the Cowboys are to repeat as NFC East winners, they'll need Prescott to be at his best for 17 games, rising all boats along the way. The 29-year-old understands it's on his shoulders.