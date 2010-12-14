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Steelers TE Miller to return to practice Wednesday

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 05:08 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers tight end Heath Miller has passed his post-concussion neurological tests and will return to practice Wednesday.

Miller sustained the first concussion of his career Dec. 5 on a hit by Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain. McClain was not penalized, but later was fined $40,000 by the NFL.

Miller didn't play against Cincinnati, but coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he is set to go against the Jets (9-4) on Sunday.

Right tackle Flozell Adams (high ankle sprain) also is expected to play, as are cornerback Bryant McFadden (hamstring) and linebacker Keyaron Fox (hyperextended elbow). All three played against Cincinnati.

Cornerback Troy Polamalu won't practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an injury the Steelers (10-3) have variously described as being to his Achilles' tendon and ankle. Polamalu routinely doesn't practice until Friday.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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