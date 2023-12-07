Around the NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Published: Dec 07, 2023 at 07:30 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Pittsburgh will aim to maintain its playoff hopes with its leading rusher ready to go.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football.

Harris popped up on the injury report Tuesday with a knee injury. Drawing a questionable designation, Harris did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

Since he was selected 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has never missed a game and will hopefully continue that streak after starting the first 47 games of his career.

Harris' knee injury could offer up more opportunities for Jaylen Warren, however.

Harris leads the Steelers, currently the AFC's No. 5 seed, with 159 carries, 661 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Warren, however, is averaging more than a full yard better (5.9 to Harris' 4.2) per carry as he enters Thursday with 601 yards and three TDs on 102 carries.

No other running back besides Warren and Harris has taken a handoff this season.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, who's also out, is the team's No. 3 rusher with 42 carries for 54 yards. Mitchell Trubisky is starting for Pittsburgh at QB.

The Patriots (2-10) and Steelers (7-5) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday on Prime Video.

