Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Harris' knee injury could offer up more opportunities for Jaylen Warren, however.

Harris leads the Steelers, currently the AFC's No. 5 seed, with 159 carries, 661 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Warren, however, is averaging more than a full yard better (5.9 to Harris' 4.2) per carry as he enters Thursday with 601 yards and three TDs on 102 carries.

No other running back besides Warren and Harris has taken a handoff this season.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, who's also out, is the team's No. 3 rusher with 42 carries for 54 yards. Mitchell Trubisky is starting for Pittsburgh at QB.