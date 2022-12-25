Around the NFL

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

Published: Dec 25, 2022 at 06:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL announced Sunday that it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1 , will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

In a corresponding move, the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers game that was originally scheduled for that time slot will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS the same day.

Both the Ravens and the Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, with the Ravens having clinched at least a wild-card spot. The Chargers have been flexed into the SNF game twice this season in Weeks 11 and 14, but are one of the teams getting flexed out of the game this time.

Beginning in 2006, the NFL implemented a "flexible scheduling" procedure for Sunday Night Football to ensure quality Sunday night matchups. Flex scheduling for Sunday night can be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-17.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Eli Apple accuses Mac Jones of 'dirty play' during Bengals' win over Patriots

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones was accused by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for making a "dirty play" during New England's 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Sunday.

news

Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'

The Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by late-season addition T.Y. Hilton, perhaps finally putting to rest Dallas' need to pursue wide receiver Odell Beckham.

news

Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during emotional halftime ceremony days after Hall of Famer's death

"It wasn't supposed to be like this." That's how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II prefaced Saturday evening's bittersweet jersey retirement ceremony for franchise icon Franco Harris.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss

After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw the return of QB Carson Wentz late in the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before they decide whether they will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE