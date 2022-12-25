Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday that it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1 , will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

In a corresponding move, the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers game that was originally scheduled for that time slot will now be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS the same day.

Both the Ravens and the Steelers are still in the playoff hunt, with the Ravens having clinched at least a wild-card spot. The Chargers have been flexed into the SNF game twice this season in Weeks 11 and 14, but are one of the teams getting flexed out of the game this time.