Steelers QB Kenny Pickett rips rumor that he refused to be backup in Week 17 vs. Seahawks

"I saw reports that I feel were attacking, you know, my character and how I am as a person, not even getting to a player's standpoint of it," Pickett told reporters at the beginning of his media session, per The Athletic. "There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a two. If I was healthy enough to play, the trainers and coaches felt like I was good enough to play, I was going to start and play. If they believed I was not, which they believed I was not, I was not going to dress and suit up for the game. So, whoever reported that, (I) don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people would write and put out there. To try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers -- and what you guys do.