Around the NFL

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says time to discuss future will come later

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 01:16 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A historically successful start came to a crashing halt on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿.

And when a season ends short of grand expectations such as the Steelers' did, the inevitable question is what comes next?

Following a four-interception showing in the Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Browns on Sunday night, Roethlisberger said his future was one that he would discuss at a later time.

"I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go," Roethlisberger said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "There will be discussions, but this isn't the time for that."

Roethlisberger said he'd discuss and make a decision about his future with his family as the 38-year-old has one season left on his Steelers contract.

The 17-year veteran had four interceptions on Sunday, two of them in a first quarter that ended with the Browns leading, 28-0.

Roethlisberger set an NFL record with 47 completions and had 501 yards passing and four touchdowns, but it couldn't dig the Steelers out of the early hole. Roethlisberger's shaky play led to him being questioned as to whether he could still play at an NFL level.

"I'd like to think so," Roethlisberger said, via Danny Heifetz of The Athletic.

Pittsburgh began the season at 11-0 -- the franchise's finest start ever. But the Steelers dropped five of their last six with Sunday's stunning and stinging loss culminating the campaign.

Roethlisberger told reporters he "hated how it ended," and clarified he meant the season. Of course, going forward, the Steelers will be waiting on clarification as to whether Big Ben's career might have ended on Sunday night or if he'll be back in 2021.

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend: What we learned from Sunday's games

After Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend finale, the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns are moving on. Here's what we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday. 
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' wild-card loss: 'We were a group that died on the vine'

The final score read 48-37 in favor of the Cleveland Browns, but the 11-point differential doesn't begin to tell the full story of the Pittsburgh Steelers' collapse on Sunday night.
news

Stunning first quarter lifts Browns over Steelers for first playoff win since 1994 season

Propelled by 28 first-quarter points, Cleveland defeated rival Pittsburgh for a Super Wild Card Weekend win that has it moving on to the Divisional Round to face Kansas City. 
news

Sean Payton slimed by Nickelodeon following Saints' wild-card win

Two days before New Orleans faced the Chicago Bears in a game seen by fans of all ages on CBS and Nickelodeon, coach Sean Payton volunteered to be slimed if his squad won. After the Saints won, Payton agreed to honor his promise.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy following playoff loss: We 'haven't gotten into' job status

Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears were able to right the ship and make the playoffs, but a dispiriting wild-card loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday left questions as to his job status for next season.
news

NFL announces playoff game schedule for Divisional Round

The NFL announced the playoff schedule for the Divisional Round on Sunday following the conclusion of the Saints' 21-9 wild-card win over the Bears.
news

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints march past Chicago Bears for wild-card win

Thanks in large part to a stifling defensive effort for New Orleans along with key contributions from Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, the NFC's second-seeded Saints took down the seventh-seeded Bears on Saturday. 
news

Bears WR Anthony Miller ejected after hitting Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson in wild-card loss

Bears WR ﻿Anthony Miller﻿ is out of Sunday's wild-card game between Chicago and New Orleans after smacking Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson following the conclusion of a play in the third quarter.
news

Ravens defense stuffs Derrick Henry, holding NFL's leading rusher to 40 yards

Baltimore's defense flocked to the ball, stuffing Tennessee's Derrick Henry, holding the mammoth back to 40 rushing yards on 18 attempts, for a measly 2.2 yards per carry, in a 20-13 road victory.
news

Ravens players dance on Titans' logo after fourth-quarter INT

In the regular-season matchup between Baltimore and Tennessee in November, a pregame dustup occurred when Titans players gathered on the Ravens' midfield logo. With a wild-card victory nearly in its grasp Saturday afternoon, Baltimore let the Titans know they didn't forget the disrespect.
news

Ravens edge Titans to secure Lamar Jackson's first-career playoff win

﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ can finally celebrate in the postseason after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Wild Card Weekend. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW