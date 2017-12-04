Around the NFL

Steelers overcome adversity, rally to defeat Bengals

Published: Dec 04, 2017 at 04:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled a 38-yard field goal as time expired, leading Pittsburgh (10-2) to a 23-20 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (5-7) in a bone-jarring Week 13 clash. Here's what we learned in Monday night's action:

  1. This AFC North grudge match was played under a figurative pall, as the Steelers were visibly shaken after watching defensive leader Ryan Shazier placed on a backboard, carted off the field and sent by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation of a back injury sustained on the second possession of the evening. In tears for his fellow inside linebacker, Vince Williams was consoled by teammates in the moments after the injury. While Pittsburgh struggled to adjust for the next two quarters, Cincinnati took advantage with a 17-3 halftime lead featuring a 253-126 edge in net yards. It was perhaps the Bengals' most complete half of football in two years.
  1. The Steelers found their bearings in the second half, however, reversing the statistical domination. As Ben Roethlisberger found his groove in the fourth quarter, All-Pros Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown each cleared the century mark in receiving yards, imposing their will on an injury-depleted defense. The final frame was pure Pittsburgh supremacy, resulting in a touchdown and a pair of field goals on 158 yards for the offense while the defense limited Cincinnati to a paltry 13 yards with three punts on three game-altering possessions. Riding a seven-game winning streak over the past two months, the Steelers are now 12-3 in 15 contests versus the Bengals since the dawn of the Andy Dalton-A.J. Green era in 2011.
  1. Former Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth once told the Cincinnati Enquirer that this smashmouth matchup had an internecine effect late in the season, causing both teams to lose key players for weeks afterward. In addition to Shazier's injury, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict went down three times, ultimately getting carted off the field in the fourth quarter after taking a vicious crackback block from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Prior to Burfict's exit, Cincinnati had lost rookie running back Joe Mixon to a concussion and cornerback Adam Jones to a groin injury. The physical bout featured a staggering ten 15-yard penalties, including a series of blows to the helmet. The Bengals were flagged 13 times for a franchise-record 173 penalty yards. Both outfits will enter the season's crucial stretch run weaker for the brutal ballgame.
  1. It was a tale of two halves for the Dalton-to-Green connection that produced a pair of touchdowns, leading to the halftime benching of Coty Sensabaugh, a stand-in for injured cornerback Joe Haden. Overcoming a few early misfires downfield in the wind and rain, Dalton showed impressive intermediate accuracy en route to his best half of passing this season. Although Green finished with seven catches for 77 yards and the two scores, he lost a 61-yard touchdown to a Giovani Bernard holding penalty and beat Sensabaugh twice more only to watch Dalton's errant throws fall by the wayside. Green was shut out in the second half, though, as Dalton managed just one field-goal drive versus four futile possessions that ended in punts.
  1. Green wasn't the only playmaker to have a long touchdown nullified in an ugly game pockmarked by penalties and illegal hits. Martavis Bryant's 96-yard kickoff return was taken off the board due to a J.J. Wilcox holding infraction. Antonio Brown had Dre Kirkpatrick beat for a 50-yard touchdown only to settle for a 38-yard pass interference penalty that cost the Steelers four points entering halftime. Brown would have added a 35-yard touchdown had he not lost control of the ball when his body hit the ground early in the third quarter.

One play later, Bell scored on his own 35-yard jaunt when Bengals defenders Jordan Evans, William Jackson and Josh Shaw bizarrely watched the running back skate down the sideline without knocking him out of bounds. "I have not seen that ever," ESPN color commentator Jon Gruden said, reacting in disbelief to the confusion bordering on defensive indifference.

  1. Finishing with 101 yards and a touchdown on eight catches, Brown has bypassed Colts legend Marvin Harrison for the most receptions by any player (569) in a five-year span. On pace for 1,685 yards and a dozen scores on 114 receptions, Brown ranks behind only the quarterback trio of Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz in Around The NFL's MVP watch.
  1. The NFL's rushing leader with 1,057 yards on 270 carries, Bell also reclaimed the top spot from Todd Gurley in yards from scrimmage (1,559). Staked to a two-game lead over the Titans and Jaguars for a playoff bye, the Steelers should seriously consider lightening the load of a workhorse running back on pace for a staggering 437 touches this season. They're going to need a fresh Bell to get the Bill Belichick monkey off their backs in January.
  1. Speaking of those Patriots, the Steelers' mettle will be tested over the next two weeks in home bouts with Baltimore and New England. As impressive as Pittsburgh's defense was in the final two quarters versus Cincinnati, issues are mounting with Pro Bowler Shazier injured, Sensabaugh exposed as a liability and inconsistent production from the edge-rushing tandem of Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.
  1. Monday night's second-half collapse all but dashes Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes. At 5-6 entering Monday night's affair, Football Outsiders' metrics gave the Bengals just a 4.2 percent chance of capturing a wild-card bid. Now two games behind 7-5 Baltimore for the sixth seed, Marvin Lewis needs a miracle to salvage the season.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles

The Eagles are trading two 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and 19), a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints in exchange for a 2022 first-round selection (No. 18), third-round pick (101) and seventh-round selection (237), as well as a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' as he embarks on pivotal fourth season in New York

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters Monday that he is "feeling good" after a neck injury ended his 2021 season early.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick compares Matthew Slater's importance on special teams to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offers praise to special teams ace ﻿Matthew Slater, who he believes is up there in importance with the likes of Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. 
news

Peyton Manning advising Russell Wilson on transition to Denver Broncos

From a former Broncos QB to the current one, Peyton Manning is advising Russell Wilson on his transition to Denver after being traded from Seattle. 
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign. 
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW