Ryan Shazier suffers back injury, taken to hospital

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a back injury early in Monday night's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier rammed his helmet into receiver Josh Malone's thigh, buckling his neck in the process. He immediately reached for his back and wiggled both arms into the air as his legs went limp.

Teammates took a knee in support of Shazier as medical personnel tended to him. The linebacker was initially taken to the locker room for a back injury evaluation.

Just minutes after the injury, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Shazier was transported by ambulance to UC Trauma Center in Cincinnati.

The 2016 Pro Bowl selection was enjoying another fine season as one of the league's premier defensive playmakers. Tyler Matakevich, a 2016 seventh-round draft pick, has entered the game as the replacement next to Vince Williams at linebacker.

We will update Shazier's condition as more information becomes available.