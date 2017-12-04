Vontaze Burfict carted off after suffering head injury

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a head injury on a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the fourth quarter of Monday's game.

Smith-Schuster delivered the hit while trying to clear a running lane for Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell on a 12-yard pass. Smith-Schuster than stood over the fallen Burfict and appeared to say something to him while he was on the ground.

Smith-Schuster was flagged for taunting and unnecessary roughness on the play.

ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that Burfict came off the cart once he left the field and walked into the locker room.

