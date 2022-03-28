Around the NFL

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Published: Mar 28, 2022 at 09:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Discussions about potential changes to the NFL's overtime format will be discussed this week during the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach and competition committee member Mike Tomlin expressed his personal opinion on potential OT rule changes during the coaches' media availability on Monday.

"I'm a sudden death advocate. I'm a traditionalist," he said, via NFL Network's Judy Battista.

Tomlin noted that he believes 60 minutes of regulation is plenty of time for both teams to win the game. 

"I don't fear sudden death," Tomlin said.

Following Buffalo's postseason loss to Kansas City, in which quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' offense didn't get a chance to touch the ball, there has been renewed interest in changing the overtime format to allow both clubs possession.

Change is not a new notion. At times in the past, similar sentiment has followed after games in which the coin-toss winner drove the field for the game-winning score. It happened to the Chiefs against New England. And Tomlin's Steelers once lost to Tim Tebow's Broncos back in the 2011 postseason on the first play from scrimmage in OT.

The NFL has tinkered with overtime rules in the past, changing it from a field goal ending the game on the opening possession to a TD. The league also shortened regular-season overtime to 10 minutes due to health concerns.

Tomlin noted that he senses there is a desire for change to OT, but he isn't sure if the owners will be able to agree on a chance that would get 24 votes.

Two proposals are on the table, with one allowing both teams the opportunity to possess the ball in OT. The second, submitted by the Tennessee Titans, would allow both teams the chance to possess the ball in OT unless the team with the first possession scores a TD and converts an optional two-point try.

