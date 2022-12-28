Around the NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 09:51 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews.

Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end.

The Steelers head coach views Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts -- tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless.

"I think to label him as a tight end is kind of disrespectful to his talents," Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday. "He's kind of a No. 1 receiving option. He's like Travis Kelce if you will, or that young guy in Atlanta. Their skillset and the plays that they make are kind of caged in if you describe them in a tight end sort of way. We got some work there to try to minimize him."

Tomlin's teams have minimized Andrews for the most part. In seven career games against the Steelers, Andrews has yet to score a touchdown and has only once caught more than five receptions or tallied more than 50 yards receiving.

Still, Andrews is very much the top-tier target Tomlin is stumping for. Voted to his third Pro Bowl this season, Andrews is once again leading the way for the Ravens receiving corps. He has posted 64 catches for 747 yards and five touchdowns. He has 19 more catches than any other teammate, 322 more yards than any other Raven and three more receiving TDs than his closest teammate.

In the Ravens' playoff-clinching win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday with quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm, Andrews had just three catches for 45 yards. Still, he was the only Baltimore player with multiple receptions. Thusly, as QB1 Lamar Jackson has been out since Week 13, Andrews remains the receiving option opposing defenses focus on the most.

"As we prepare, we also acknowledge men like Mark Andrews is a significant guy for them in the passing game, he always has been," Tomlin said. "And even through some of their quarterback instability, continues to be a dangerous vertical threat."

Following his 2018 rookie campaign, Andrews has been Baltimore's leading receiver or tied for the designation every season.

Whether he's a tight end doesn't make a difference, he's the Ravens' go-to target and Tomlin knows his team must shut him down again to improve the chances of emerging from Week 17 with a Steelers win.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that the team believes quarterback Russell Wilson is "fixable" and the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett was not based on Wilson.

news

NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt announcing his retirement after 12 seasons

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season. Watt's news prompted an outpouring of reaction on social media from across the league.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Watt on Monday announced that this past Sunday was his last ever home game, announcing his retirement following the conclusion of 2022 season.

news

Eberflus rejects idea of shutting down QB Fields: 'We want to improve. We want to see where we are'

Bears coach Matt Eberflus have an emphatic no to the idea of shutting down quarterback Justin Fields for the final two games of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked point blank Monday whether he would consider benching Derek Carr. and didn't exactly give a rousing defense in favor of the quarterback.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

Colts quarterback Nick Foles threw three interceptions to earn a 31.9 passer rating in Monday night's loss to the Chargers, but interim coach Jeff Saturday says Indy will stick with the veteran for the remaining two games of the season

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE