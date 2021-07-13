Steelers guard Trai Turner: 'I'm feeling like myself' after struggles in 2020

Trai Turner made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2019 with the Carolina Panthers before struggling mightily last year following a trade to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 28-year-old dealt with a groin injury last season that caused him to miss seven games. He never looked right in the games he did play, generating the worst seasons of his career.

For Pittsburgh, the question is whether it's replacing a six-time Pro Bowler with a five-time Pro Bowler or getting the version of Turner we saw last season.

Entering his eighth season, Turner dropped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday and reiterated he's fully healthy and ready to prove last year was just an injury induced blip on the radar.

"I'm feeling like myself," Turner said. "I'm excited about the season. I'm ecstatic to get to Pittsburgh and just get to work. I just can't wait, man. Last season was tough. It was different. It was one of those things where, you know, it was a lot of things that happened that I couldn't control, but hey, it's a new year, new beginning with a new team and I'm excited about it."

In just nine games played last year, Turner allowed 19 pressures. Pro Football Focus gave the guard a grade of 34.8 overall with a 29.8 run-blocking grade. It was by far Turner's worst season.