Steelers to start QB Mitch Trubisky vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett ruled out

Published: Dec 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM
With Kenny Pickett downgraded to out, Pittsburgh will be going forward with its opening-game starter for Week 15.

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to get the start in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.

The news doesn't necessarily come as a surprise as Trubisky has been the primary backup since Week 5, however, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't quick to declare a starting QB this week with Pickett's status hanging in the balance while in the concussion protocol. Pickett (concussion) was downgraded to out on Saturday after initially being listed as doubtful.

Trubisky took over for an injured Pickett last week, completing 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during the Steelers' 16-14 defeat. Pittsburgh's red-zone offense stagnated with Trusbisky under center, and it was a performance reminiscent of his struggles as the starter to begin the 2022 season.

Mason Rudolph was the presumed contender to start this week, but has yet to be active for a game this season. That is more than likely to change come Sunday with Pickett presumably out with Rudolph serving as Trubisky's backup.

Appearing six games this season (four starts), Trubisky has thrown for 1,073 yards, four TDs and five INTs with a 78.4 passer rating. As the Steelers (5-8) aim to keep their slim playoff chances alive in Week 15, Trubisky will look to redeem himself after getting benched in favor of the injured rookie.

