Ben Roethlisberger feels 'like I was just in a car accident' after first game in a year

In the days immediately after an NFL game, players often compare the feeling to being in a car crash, with sore muscles and aches in places normal humans rarely feel.

After his first game in 364 days on Monday night, Ben Roethlisberger felt a little worse for wear following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-16 win over the Giants.

"I was saying today I feel like I was just in a car accident. Yesterday I felt like I was in a train wreck. Hopefully tomorrow it'll feel like I just fell off a bike," he said Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

We'll presume that by "bike," Roethlisberger meant bicycle, not motorcycle. Big Ben has experience in motorcycle accidents, getting into a serious crash and breaking his jaw and nose back in the summer of 2006.

The best news is that while Roethlisberger's body might be aching, his arm is not.

"I'm definitely sore. The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn't hurt," he said.

The elbow is the biggest concern after an injury kept him out all but two games last season. The Steelers kept a warming sleeve on Big Ben's arm when he was on the sideline Monday. We'd expect that to continue to ensure it stays loose, especially as the weather cools in Pittsburgh.