Steelers beating Ravens without their 'A' game a scary proposition for rest of NFL

At 5-2, Baltimore still is in great shape for a playoff run, but it's road will be tougher with left tackle ﻿Ronnie Stanley﻿ sustaining an ankle injury Sunday that, according to coach John Harbaugh, will sideline him the rest of the season. Right guard Tyre Phillips also left the game with an ankle injury, and linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ was ejected for inadvertently making contact with an official during a sideline scrum.

If those aren't reasons for concern, there is this: The Ravens have come up short in their only two games against quality opponents, losing 34-20 against the Chiefs in Week 3 and Sunday against the Steelers. By this point last season, they were well on their way to 12 consecutive wins and a conference-best 14-2 record. The vibe today feels dramatically different than it did a year ago.

The same could be said for the Steelers. Last season they lost Roethlisberger for the season after just six quarters, due to an elbow injury. Without him they finished 8-8 and had some of the worst quarterback play in recent memory. With him back in the lineup, they appear capable of a deep playoff run, although fans got a scare Sunday when the medical staff was massaging his elbow after he was sacked (just a funny bone, he said). Roethlisberger finished 21 of 32 for 182 yards (158 after halftime) and two touchdowns with no turnovers Sunday, relying on quick releases and underneath throws.

"This is a really, really good football team," he said of the Ravens. "They're ranked really high on defense for a reason. They got after us and it wasn't pretty. I don't think at any point in this game, offensively, was it a pretty game. The first half wasn't pretty, second half wasn't pretty. Nothing about this game was pretty from our perspective until the game was over and we looked at the scoreboard and saw that we had won. At the end of the day, that's all that matters."

At this point the Steelers might be the league's most complete team. Defensively they're among the best at pressuring quarterbacks and stopping the run, Sunday being an exception to the latter, and offensively they have weapons in the ground and air games. Their special teams also are solid. And yet, some questioned their status entering Sunday.

"Day in and day out, even with my friends, I'm going to bring this up because it's true," Ebron said. "People said, 'If y'all beat the Ravens y'all really are legit.' And I'm like, 'Bro, we went 6-0. How are we not a legit unit?' Now that we beat the Ravens I just want people to understand that we are legit and we're coming with our A-game every single time."