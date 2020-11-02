Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson: Ravens' loss to Steelers 'on me' after committing four turnovers

Nov 02, 2020
Kevin Patra

﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ knows he cost his team in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The turnovers I feel is the reason why we lost the game," Jackson said, via the team's official website. "I put that on me."

Jackson was simply stating the obvious. His four-turnover game kept the Steelers in it early when ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s offense was doing bupkis, allowed Pittsburgh to take the lead late and seal the win.

The Ravens QB started off the rollercoaster game with a pick-6 on the first drive, throwing into zone coverage. Seven points to Pittsburgh.

Two drives later, Jackson then fumbled inside the Steelers 10-yard-line, costing Baltimore at least three more points.

An interception to open the third quarter led to another Pittsburgh score, cutting a 17-7 Ravens halftime lead to three points.

Then trailing by four points at the two-minute warning, Jackson once again fumbled, trying to convert a fourth-and-3.

The turnovers were the difference in a game in which the Ravens outgained the Steelers 457 to 221, outrushed them 265 to 48, generated 25 first downs to just 19 and had 79 offensive plays to Pittsburgh's 50.

At times, Jackson looked like his MVP self, dashing through the Steelers' stalwart defense. However, the highs came with far too many lows, particularly for a pass offense that can't find its footing.

"He played hard. He made a lot of plays. The turnovers, obviously, were disappointing. ... That's the difference in the game in some ways, obviously," coach John Harbaugh said. "We're disappointed with that part of it. We're very happy with other parts of it. I thought he competed, made a lot of great throws and runs and things like that. So, it's a mixed bag in that sense, but of course we're not pleased with losing the turnover battle."

The Steelers have Jackson's number.

Over the last two seasons, Jackson has committed seven turnovers in two games against Pittsburgh. In his other 20 games, the QB has eight total giveaways.

Sunday marked Jackson's first game with two or more interceptions since Week 5, 2019. That game was also against Pittsburgh.

Entering Sunday, Jackson was 22-0 as a starter when leading at halftime. That streak ended at home against a division rival.

The second Steelers-Ravens game of the season comes on Thanksgiving night. Already behind two tilts in the division race, Baltimore will need to win that game. Jackson can't turn the ball over at such a rate in the rematch.

"I feel we're in a great spot," Jackson said. "We just have to finish. Our defense played great, our offense did good. No turnovers, we win this game."

