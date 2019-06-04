State of the Franchise: Raiders rising as rebuild comes together

Projected 2019 MVP: Antonio Brown, receiver. There is obviously some drama surrounding Brown, who has continued to engage in public spats with former teammates Ben Roethlisbergerand JuJu Smith-Schuster after leaving Pittsburgh. It's a lot like listening to one of your friends go on and on about his ex and the person the ex left him for. At some point, Antonio Brown, you need to get on with your life and realize that you are now in a great relationship with Derek Carr, one that could end up working out. Because the honest truth here is Brown is still one of the best at his position. Carr has never had a receiver who has scored double-digit touchdowns. This is the year for that to happen.