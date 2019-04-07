Antonio Brown, JuJu engage in Twitter war of words

Antonio Brown might have left Pittsburgh, but he has not left Twitter, for better or worse. That much was evident on Sunday, as the now-former Steelers wide receiver engaged in a war of tweets with followers and then an ex-teammate.

The Oakland Raiders receiver first took to Twitter on Sunday to offer some words of wisdom.

Keep your emotions off the internet â Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

In response to critical trolls who pointed out in an attempt to get under Brown's skin that JuJu Smith-Schuster, not A.B., won Pittsburgh's team MVP award in 2018, the receiver lashed out at the third-year receiver, recalling Smith-Schuster's mistake from the Steelers' Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx â Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

A refresher: Down 31-28 to New Orleans late in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 clash, the 8-5-1 Steelers were mounting a potential game-tying drive. Pittsburgh made it all the way to the Saints' 42-yard line with 41 seconds to go. On a first-and-10, Smith-Schuster caught an eight-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger, only to lose control of the ball while being tackled.

The Saints recovered; the Steelers lost the game and control of their playoff destiny; Pittsburgh missed the postseason; Brown didn't play in the season finale and ... well, you know how the story ends. Brown in Oakland. Smith-Schuster as Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver. All parties involved bickering on the internet.

In response to that criticism, Smith-Schuster used Brown's own tweet against him and launched into a string of attacks against his former brother in black and yellow.

Keep your emotions off the internet â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

It's always something in Pittsburgh.

We'll update this space with more subtweets as they come in fresh off the Twitter wire.