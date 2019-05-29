State of the Franchise: Kyler Murray brings hope to Cardinals

The Cardinals went through a rough 2018 season. But now they aren't too far away from making the playoffs. I mean, outside of Cleveland, no team that missed the playoffs in 2018 should be more psyched than the Cardinals. What's really exciting is that the Birds could have their version of the NBA's Steph Curry, MLB's Mike Trout and -- whomever the best player in the NHL is. (Who is that person? Connor McDavid?) The point is, the Cardinals have a lot of exciting things cooking for 2019. And the best thing about the NFL is that worst-to-first turnarounds happen all the time. OK, so the playoffs are by no means a lock -- but it's not outlandish to think they're within reach.