Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 11

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Vincent Jackson vs. Atlanta Falcons: Jackson has struggled in recent weeks, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in each of his last three games. He should rebound against the Falcons, though. Their defense has been vulnerable to the pass, and Jackson burned them for 138 yards, two touchdowns and 25.8 fantasy points back in Week 7. (Maximum value: High WR1)
Start 'em
Antonio Brown vs. Detroit Lions: A PPR machine, Brown has recorded nine or more catches in four of his last seven games and remains the top option in the pass attack for Ben Roethlisberger. He's a strong play in all leagues this week against the Lions, who have given up the seventh-most fantasy points (26.4 PPG) to wideouts on the road. (Maximum value: Low WR1)
Pierre Garcon at Philadelphia Eagles: Garcon has gone off in the stat sheets over the last two weeks, posting a combined 291 yards with one touchdown and 35.1 fantasy points. His success should continue against the Eagles, who have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points (27.2 PPG) to opposing wide receivers at home this season. (Maximum value: High WR1)
Riley Cooper at Washington Redskins: Cooper has been super-hot in fantasy land, scoring a combined five touchdowns and 55.9 points over the last two weeks. He should continue to see his share of the targets from Nick Foles against the Redskins, who have allowed an average of 26.2 fantasy points per game to wideouts on the road in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Sleeper alert - Marvin Jones vs. Cleveland Browns: Jones has cooled down, but owners looking for a sleeper wideout should consider him against the Bengals. With star CB Joe Haden covering A.J. Green, Jones should see more targets from Andy Dalton. The Browns have also allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wideouts since Week 7. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Sit of the week
Roddy White at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: White has dealt with ankle and hamstring ailments this season and looks nothing like the fantasy football star he's been during most of his NFL career. He'll be difficult to start this week in Tampa Bay, where one of the NFL's top cover cornerbacks in Darrelle Revis awaits. Keep White on the sidelines. (Maximum value: Low WR2)
Sit 'em
Keenan Allen at Miami Dolphins: It's tough to sit Allen in most fantasy formats, and you shouldn't do it unless you have a solid replacement on your bench. However, Miami's pass defense has been wicked against wide receivers this year - their defense has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points (15.5 PPG) to the position since Week 7. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Steve Smith vs. New England Patriots (Mon.): Once considered a fantasy superstar, Smith has seen his stock tumble this season. In fact, he's scored double-digit fantasy points just once since Week 1. The Patriots have allowed an average of just 19.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers on the road, so Smith isn't a desirable option. (Maximum value: Low WR3)
Anquan Boldin at New Orleans Saints: Most fantasy fans think of the Saints and assume their pass defense is vulnerable, but that's not the case under Rob Ryan. In fact, this unit has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers over the last four weeks. That makes Boldin a less-than-attractive option for fantasy owners. (Maximum value: Low WR2)
Owners beware - Jordy Nelson at New York Giants: Nelson was one of the hottest wideouts in fantasy football earlier this season, but that was with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Packers will start third-stringer Scott Tolzien this week against the G-Men, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wideouts over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Low WR1)
