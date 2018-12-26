Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17

Cousins is coming off one of his better games of the season, as he put up three touchdowns and 22.2 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. He'll have a far tougher task when the Bears come to town, however, as their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 14 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks. The Bears have NFC seeding at stake, too. The Rams must lose and the Bears must win for Chicago to take over as the No. 2 seed.