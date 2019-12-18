Fantasy Football

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

Published: Dec 18, 2019 at 03:56 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans · K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start of the Week

Fairbairn hasn't put up great numbers in recent weeks, but you have to like his chances in a roadie against the Buccaneers. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to visiting kickers this year, so Fairbairn looks like a nice streamer in a potential shootout.

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Koo was a fade for me in Week 15, and he scored a mere six fantasy points. I'd start him this week, though, as Koo has averaged more than 12 fantasy points per game at home this season. Jacksonville's defense is struggling too, so Koo should see plenty of chances.

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins · K
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sanders has been on fire in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 47.1 fantasy points in his last thee games. He's a great streamer this week too, as the Bengals have allowed nine field goals and an average of more than nine fantasy points a game to kickers in the last four weeks.

Robbie Gould
Robbie Gould
San Francisco 49ers · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Gould posted another nice stat line in last week's loss to the Falcons, and he's a go for me when the Niners host the Rams. Their defense has allowed six field goals, 12 extra points and an average of eight fantasy points per game to enemy kickers in the last four weeks.

Start 'Em:Jason Myers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Josh Lambo at Atlanta Falcons
Sleepers:Chase McLaughlin vs. Carolina Panthers, Randy Bullock at Miami Dolphins

Sit 'Em

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots · K
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Sit of the Week

Folk had a nice stat line in last week's win over the Bengals, but I wouldn't chase the points. The veteran has a tough matchup next on the slate, as the Bills have surrendered a meager three field goals and the fewest fantasy points to opposing home kickers this season.

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · K
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Gay has been on a nice hot streak in the stat sheets, scoring at least eight fantasy points in three straight games. However, he's a fade for me when the Bucs host the Texans. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points a game to kickers.

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles · K
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Elliott has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in four of his last five games, and this week's matchup against the Cowboys makes him a sit 'em. Dallas has been tough on kickers this season, as their defense has allowed an average of just 6.6 points per game.

Zane Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez
Arizona Cardinals · K
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Gonzalez put up eight fantasy points in last week's win over the Browns, but an upcoming matchup in Seattle makes him a sit. The Seahawks have allowed fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers, and held Gonzalez to just four points earlier this season.

Sit 'Em:Sam Ficken vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Kai Forbath at Philadelphia Eagles
Busts:Greg Zuerlein at San Francisco 49ers, Austin Seibert vs. Baltimore Ravens

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

