Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Hunter Henry at Denver Broncos, Greg Olsen vs. Washington Redskins
Sleepers:Dallas Goedert at Miami Dolphins, Ryan Griffin vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:David Njoku at Pittsburgh Steelers, Darren Fells vs. New England Patriots
Busts:Noah Fant vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Tyler Eifert vs. New York Jets
