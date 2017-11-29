Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Published: Nov 29, 2017 at 02:08 AM
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Cam Newton at Saints, Matt Ryan vs. Vikings
Sleepers:Brett Hundley vs. Buccaneers, Blake Bortles vs. Colts

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:DeShone Kizer at Chargers, Blaine Gabbert vs. Rams
Busts:Derek Carr vs. Giants, Jimmy Garoppolo at Bears

