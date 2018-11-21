Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Andrew Luck vs. Miami Dolphins, Ben Roethlisberger at Denver Broncos
Sleepers:Baker Mayfield at Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson vs. Oakland Raiders
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Eli Manning at Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Rosen at Los Angeles Chargers
Busts:Marcus Mariota at Houston Texans (Mon.), Andy Dalton vs. Cleveland Browns
