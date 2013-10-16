Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 7

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Jordan Cameron at Green Bay Packers:Cameron has started to cool off in the stat sheets in recent weeks, but don't be fooled -- he remains a No. 1 tight end in 100 percent of fantasy leagues. Keep him active against the Packers, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points (12.12 PPG) to opposing tight ends this season.* *(Maximum value: High TE1)
Start 'em
Antonio Gates at Jacksonville Jaguars: Gates' statistical pace has slowed in the last two weeks, as he's scored a combined 10.20 fantasy points. Still, he remains a solid choice this week against the Jaguars -- their defense has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High TE1)
Martellus Bennett at Washington Redskins: One of the more undervalued tight ends in the league, Bennett is sixth in fantasy points at his position but remains a free agent in over 30 percent of NFL.com leagues. He's a nice option against the Redskins, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends at home. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Kyle Rudolph at New York Giants: Rudolph has had an up-and-down start to the season, but he is coming off a monster performance and has a great matchup this week against the Giants. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends at home, so the former Notre Dame standout is worth starting on Monday Night Football. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Sleeper alert - Coby Fleener vs. Denver Broncos: Fleener has not been consistent in the least, but he remains a viable matchup-based fantasy starter if you're hurting for a tight end. That's the case this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points (16.30 PPG) to opposing tight ends on the road this season. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sit of the week
Jared Cook at Carolina Panthers: Cook scored an impressive 24.10 fantasy points in Week 1. Since then, he has scored a combined 17 points -- that's an average of just 3.4 per game. His fortunes aren't likely to improve very much against the Panthers, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends at home in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Sit 'em
Joseph Fauria vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Fauria went off for three touchdowns last week, resulting in an impressive 21.40 fantasy points. However, he saw a greater role in the red zone based on Calvin Johnson not being 100 percent. In four previous games, Fauria had five yards -- combined. Don't chase the fantasy points he had in Week 6. (Maximum value: Low TE2)
Garrett Graham at Kansas City Chiefs: Graham's value does rise in the absence of Owen Daniels, but he's not a surefire No. 1 tight end in fantasy land. In fact, I would keep him on the bench this week against the Chiefs. No team has surrendered fewer fantasy points (2.55 PPG) to opposing tight ends than Kansas City's improved defense. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Dallas Clark at Pittsburgh Steelers: Clark is coming off a strong performance, posting 81 yards, one touchdown and 14.10 fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers. He's still not someone to use this weekend, though, as the Steelers have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points (2.50 PPG) to opposing tight ends at home this season. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Owners beware - Charles Clay vs. Buffalo Bills: Clay has been a pleasant surprise, ranking in the top 10 in fantasy points among tight ends after seven weeks. However, this week's game against the Bills isn't favorable based on the numbers -- their defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (4.62 PPG) to tight ends. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
