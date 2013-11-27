Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 13

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Jordan Cameron vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Over the last four weeks, a combined 47 tight ends have scored more fantasy points than Cameron. Still, I'm preaching patience this week due to a great matchup against the Jaguars -- their defense has surrendered more fantasy points (12.8 PPG) to tight ends than any other squad since Week 9. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Harrison: Week 13 Power Rankings
In the wake of Denver's loss, which team deserves the No. 1 spot in Elliot Harrison's NFL hierarchy? Plenty of options ... READ
Start 'em
Coby Fleener vs. Tennessee Titans: Fleener has been hotter than a sweet potato on Thanksgiving Day, ranking third in fantasy points (35.9) among tight ends since Week 9. That includes a 107-yard performance against the Titans back in Week 11. Tennessee has struggled to stop tight ends most of the season, so Fleener is a nice starter. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Greg Olsen vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Olsen has been a touchdown machine in recent weeks, finding the end zone in four of his last five games. That includes one score against the Buccaneers back in Week 8. Tampa Bay has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points (12.5 PPG) to tight ends since Week 9, so Olsen remains an attractive choice. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Martellus Bennett at Minnesota Vikings: Bennett hasn't been all that consistent in the stat sheets, but this week's matchup against the Vikings is tough to ignore. Earlier this season, he took them apart for two touchdowns and 19.6 fantasy points in a 31-30 win. The Vikings have continued to struggle against tight ends, so start Bennett. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sleeper alert - Brent Celek vs. Arizona Cardinals: Celek hasn't been much of a factor in fantasy land, but a date with the Cardinals has him back on the fantasy radar. No team has allowed more touchdown catches (11) or fantasy points (14.0 PPG) to opposing tight ends, so Celek will have a legit chance to make an impact in Week 13. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sit of the week
Jared Cook at San Francisco 49ers: Cook has scored a combined two touchdowns and nine-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, but can owners trust him in a tough matchup against the Niners? Their defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points (5.1 PPG) to the position at home this season. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Sit 'em
Antonio Gates vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Gates has cooled off in recent weeks, scoring one touchdown and more than 5.3 fantasy points just once in his last six games. With Ladarius Green emerging as a reliable option in the pass attack, not to mention a difficult matchup against the Bengals, Gates is someone who could continue to disappoint. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Zach Miller vs. New Orleans Saints (Mon.): Miller is an all-or-nothing tight end, and he's been on the bad side of that trend for each of his last three games. He's not going to be in a good position to reverse that trend against the Saints, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (4.8 PPG) to tight ends on the road this season. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Brandon Myers at Washington Redskins: Myers found the end zone and scored 9.9 fantasy points in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but that was his first game with more than five fantasy points since Week 2. So despite the fact that the Redskins have struggled to stop tight ends, Myers is a major risk as a starter in fantasy land. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Owners beware - Tony Gonzalez at Buffalo Bills (Toronto): This has been a forgettable season for Gonzalez, who has scored fewer than five fantasy points in four of his last six games. His streak of mediocre stat lines could continue, as the Bills have given up the third-most fantasy points (4.5 PPG) to the position in the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!