Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 10

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Antonio Gates vs. Denver Broncos: Gates has been reborn in the stat sheets this season, and his success should continue against the Broncos. The veteran has been targeted 29 times in his last three home games against Denver and has scored three touchdowns in his last three games against them overall. Consider him a top-end No. 1 option. (Maximum value: High TE1)
Harrison: Week 10 Power Rankings
Start 'em
Jason Witten at New Orleans Saints: This game between the Cowboys and Saints has all the makings of a shootout, which is good news for Witten. In his last two games against New Orleans, the veteran has recorded a combined 16 receptions for 159 yards. Witten is a must-start player in PPR leagues and a nice option in standard formats as well. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Garrett Graham at Arizona Cardinals: Still listed as a free agent in most leagues on NFL.com, Graham has some sleeper appeal this week in Arizona. No team in the NFL has surrendered more receiving yards (708), more touchdown catches (8) or more fantasy points (14.6 PPG) to opposing tight ends than the Cardinals during this season. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Timothy Wright vs. Miami Dolphins (Mon.) Wright has been on absolute fire, scoring nine-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games -- including 11.8 points last weekend in Seattle. He will stay hot against the Dolphins, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points (15.4 PPG) to opposing tight ends on the road this season. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Sleeper alert - Zach Ertz at Green Bay Packers: If you are desperate for a tight end this week, take a chance on Ertz in deeper leagues. He found the end zone in Week 9 and now has a nice matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points (10.14 PPG) to tight ends in 2013. The rookie is still a free agent in most leagues. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Sit of the week
Jared Cook at Indianapolis Colts: Cook scored a touchdown and a solid 9.6 fantasy points last week, but it was his first score and his best point total since Week 1. His numbers appear destined to tumble against the Colts, who have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points (4.0 PPG) to opposing tight ends on their home field in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Sit 'em
Heath Miller vs. Buffalo Bills: Miller has been quiet in recent weeks, scoring an average of 3.9 fantasy points over his last three games. What's more, he has found the end zone just once all year long. The Bills have also been very tough against tight ends, allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points (6.3 PPG) to the position overall. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Coby Fleener vs. St. Louis Rams: Fleener is coming off a solid performance, scoring 8.4 fantasy points in a comeback win over the Houston Texans. Still, this weekend's matchup against the Rams isn't at all attractive. In fact, St. Louis' defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points (4.98 PPG) to opposing tight ends in 2013. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Scott Chandler at Pittsburgh Steelers: A top-12 fantasy tight end over the last four weeks, Chandler has been a viable starter during the bye weeks. However, he's a major risk this week at Heinz Field against the Steelers. Their defense has surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points (4.5 PPG) to opposing tight ends on their home field. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Owners beware - Greg Olsen at San Francisco 49ers: It's tough to bench a tight end like Olsen during the bye weeks, and you shouldn't do it unless you have a solid alternative. Just keep in mind that over the last four weeks, the Niners have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points (4.7 PPG) to tight ends. Clearly, this is a bad matchup. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!