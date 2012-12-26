Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 17

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Matt Prater vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Prater has been on fire in recent weeks, ranking third in fantasy points among kickers over the last four weeks. His statistical success should continue against the Chiefs, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers overall.
Start 'em
Garrett Hartley vs. Carolina Panthers: Much like Prater, Hartley has been riding a hot streak with 39.00 fantasy points in his last four games. Owners should keep him active against the Panthers, who have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2012.
Sleeper alert - Rob Bironas vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bironas has scored four or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games, but that's what makes him a sleeper against the Jags. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing kickers on the road than Jacksonville.
Sit of the week
Greg Zuerlein at Seattle Seahawks: "Legatron" has the skills to emerge into an elite fantasy kicker in the future, but you can't trust him right now. He's posted four or fewer points in three straight games and faces a tough matchup on the road against the Seahawks.
Sit 'em
Phil Dawson at Pittsburgh Steelers: Dawson has had a nice fantasy season, but he's not someone to lean on if you're in your championship week. He next goes up against the Steelers, who have allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers at home.
Owners beware - Mason Crosby at Minnesota Vikings: Crosby has had a disappointing year in the stat sheets, ranking just 18th in fantasy points among kickers. He's a risk against the Vikes, who have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position at home this season.
