Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 15

Start of the week
Justin Tucker at Detroit Lions (Mon.): Forget about Tucker's three-point performance last week, as the game was played in wintry weather conditions. He'll be warm and cozy at Ford Field this week, though, and the matchup is a favorable one. The Lions have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (9.5 PPG) to kickers on their home field. (Maximum value: High K1)
Start 'em
Robbie Gould at Cleveland Browns: Gould has scored eight or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, including a solid 13-point performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Next up is a contest with the Browns, who have surrendered 10.2 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
Alex Henery at Minnesota Vikings: Henery's numbers suffered last week due to a major snow storm in the Philadelphia area, but he's be warm and toasty in a dome against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed an average of right around nine fantasy points per game to kicker, so Henery should see more than his share of opportunities to produce. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
Sleeper alert - Graham Gano vs. New York Jets: A free agent in over 80 percent of NFL.com leagues, Gano is a nice streaming option among kickers based on what is a favorable matchup against the Jets. The Men in Green have surrendered the second-most fantasy points (12 PPG) to opposing kickers since Week 11, making Gano an attractive candidate. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
Sit of the week
David Akers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Mon.): Akers was snowed into a big, fat zero in the stat sheets last weekend in Philadelphia, and an upcoming matchup against the Ravens doesn't make him much more attractive. Baltimore has pretty been tough on kickers, giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points (5.7 PPG) to the position since Week 11. (Maximum value: High K2)
Sit 'em
Matt Bryant vs. Washington Redskins: Bryant has been a disappointment this season, even more so when he's playing at the Georgia Dome. Over his last four home games, the veteran kicker has scored a combined 24 fantasy points. The Redskins have been tougher on kickers on the road this year too, so the numbers don't bode well for Bryant. (Maximum value: High K2)
Sebastian Janikowski vs. Kansas City Chiefs: SeaBass is in the midst of one of his worst seasons, ranking 24th in fantasy points among kickers. He's unlikely to reverse those fortunes against the Chiefs, who held Janikowski to just one point in Week 6 and have surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points (6.1 PPG) to kickers this season. (Maximum value: Mid K2)
Owners beware - Garrett Hartley at St. Louis Rams: Hartley is in a statistical slide, scoring a combined 13 fantasy points over the last three weeks. His lack of production could continue against the Rams, who have surrendered fewer fantasy points (4.7 PPG) to opposing kickers on their home field than any other team in the NFL this year. (Maximum value: Low K1)
