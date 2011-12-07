Stafford should shine in fantasy football's quarterfinals

Start 'Em & Sit 'Emis the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy team.Sleeper alertfeatures a player who's under the radar and could produce good numbers.Owners bewarefeatures a player who's a regular fantasy starter but could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters likeAaron RodgersandAdrian Peterson are not featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our weekly lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Matthew Stafford vs. Vikings: Stafford has thrown two touchdowns with four interceptions in his last two games, but this is not the time to lose faith. In fact, he's a tremendous option against the Vikings in Week 14 -- no team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing signal-callers this season.
Quarterbacks - start 'em
Eli Manning at Cowboys: Manning's matchup isn't a good one on paper, but you can throw the numbers out the window when the Giants and Cowboys go at it. In his last four games against them, he has thrown for a combined 10 touchdowns. Continue to ride the Manning train.
Philip Rivers vs. Bills: Rivers went off against the Jaguars this past Monday night, and an upcoming matchup against the Bills makes him an attractive fantasy option. Their defense is tied for the sixth-most passing touchdowns allowed, making Rivers someone to trust during the fantasy quarter finals.
Carson Palmer at Packers: Palmer has been a solid option since taking over in Oakland, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in four of his five starts. He should continue to shine against the Packers, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Consider him a nice No. 1 option.
Joe Flacco vs. Colts: Starting Flacco is an absolute roll of the dice, but it's hard not to like this week's matchup against the Colts. Their defense has surrendered 21 touchdown passes and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, which makes Flacco viable if you're in real need at the position.
Sleeper alert - Rex Grossman vs. Patriots: Like Flacco, it's a risk to start Grossman in the postseason. But he's scored 16 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games, and this week's matchup against the Patriots is favorable. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks - sit 'em
Josh Freeman at Jaguars: Freeman appears to be on track to start against the Jaguars, but do you want to roll with a quarterback with a bum shoulder in the first round of the fantasy postseason? What's more, the Jaguars have been tough at home overall on the defnesive side of the football.
Mark Sanchez vs. Chiefs: Sanchez has been one of the hardest quarterbacks to predict in fantasy land, and that makes him a risk against the Chiefs. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 14 fantasy points per game to signal-callers, so don't be shocked if Sanchez has a modest stat line.
Matt Hasselbeck vs. Saints: Hasselbeck has a favorable matchup against the Saints, but he's not someone to trust in the fantasy quarter finals. With Chris Johnson running with such success, the veteran has scored a combined 29.22 fantasy points in his last four games. He's also thrown for just two scores.
Kevin Kolb vs. 49ers: Kolb posted 15.88 fantasy points against the Cowboys, but that doesn't mean you should go ahead and start him in the fantasy quarter finals. In fact, he's someone to avoid against the Niners and their stout defense. Quarterbacks have averaged 13.07 fantasy points against them.
Andy Dalton vs. Texans: Dalton has some nice fantasy matchups ahead, facing the Rams and Cardinals in upcoming weeks. However, he'll first face off against a Texans defense that has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to signal-callers. Keep the rookie on the sidelines.
Running backs - start 'em
Marshawn Lynch vs. Rams (Mon.): Lynch has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last eight games and now has more fantasy points than Frank Gore. His success should continue against the Rams, who have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing runners in 2011.
Ryan Mathews vs. Bills: No one can argue that Mathews is a risk due to his proneness to injuries, but he's coming off one of his best games and has the Bills next on the schedule. Buffalo has allowed an average of 21.69 fantasy points to backs -- that's the fourth-most in the entire league.
Reggie Bush vs. Eagles: Bush has remained free of injuries and remains atop the Dolphins depth chart. He's also been a nice fantasy option, and this week's matchup against the Eagles makes him a solid choice. Their defense has given up 12 scores and the seventh-most fantasy points to runners.
Shonn Greene vs. Chiefs: Don't expect Greene to put up another three touchdowns like he did last week, but a matchup against the Chiefs still makes him a nice option in fantasy leagues. Their defense has surrendered an average of close to 19 fantasy points per game to opposing runners.
Sleeper alert - C.J. Spiller at Chargers: Spiller is coming off a nice performance against the Titans, and this week's matchup in San Diego makes him a viable flex starter in most leagues. The Chargers have allowed an average of 23.32 fantasy points to backs in their last four games.
Running backs - sit 'em
Steven Jackson at Seahawks (Mon.): Jackson has ben ice cold, posting 16.90 fantasy points in his last three games. He's also had limited success against the Seahawks, averaging 62.6 rushing yards in their last five meetings. He also has just one rushing touchdown in those contests.
Donald Brown at Ravens: Brown has been a favorite of mine over the last two weeks, but that's because of favorable matchups. Unfortunately, his next contest comes against a Ravens defense that has allowed an average of 13.57 fantasy points per game to runners. That makes Brown a major risk.
DeAngelo Williams vs. Falcons: Williams was a major disappointment in fantasy leagues last week against a bad Buccaneers defense, and you want nothing to do with him against the Falcons. Their defense ranks third against the run and has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2011.
Brandon Jacobs at Cowboys: With Ahmad Bradshaw back in the mix, Jacobs is a less reliable option in fantasy leagues. When you also consider a tough matchup against the Cowboys, not to mention that Jacobs is dealing with a bum shoulder, it's hard to trust him during the first round of the fantasy playoffs.
Owners beware - Beanie Wells vs. 49ers: No matter how good the runner, the 49ers have shut them all down this season. No defense has allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing backs (the team hasn't surrendered a rushing touchdown), so it's a good idea to bench Wells if at all possible.
Wide receivers - start 'em
Victor Cruz at Cowboys: Cruz has scored the third-most fantasy points among wide receivers, and he wasn't even drafted in most leagues. He's a solid option against the Cowboys on Sunday night in what should be a high-scoring game in Big D, so consider Cruz a terrific No. 1 wideout.
Percy Harvin at Lions: The Florida product has been on absolute fire in recent weeks, scoring a combined 61.50 fantasy points in his last three games. I'd keep him active while he's hot against the Lions, who have given up an average of 29.7 fantasy points to wide receivers in their last three games.
Dez Bryant vs. Giants: You can make an argument that Bryant, Miles Austin and Laurent Robinson should all be active in fantasy leagues this week. The Giants have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts, including a combined 104.2 points in their last three games. Look for a shootout.
Anquan Boldin vs. Colts: Boldin was a sit 'em on NFL.com last week -- and he put up 3.20 fantasy points. But while he's failed to score double-digit fantasy points in five straight games, it's hard not to like him against the Colts -- their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wideouts.
Michael Crabtree at Cardinals: Crabtree has established himself as a legitimate fantasy starter, scoring double-digit points in two of his last three games. That includes a 12-point performance against the Cardinals, who have surrendered the second-most receiving yards to wideouts in 2011.
Sleeper alert - Santana Moss vs. Patriots: Moss has done next to nothing in his last six games, scoring a combined 29.50 fantasy points. But with Fred Davis suspended and a matchup against the Patriots up next, he has starting value. Moss is still a free agent in 45.3 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Wide receivers - sit 'em
DeSean Jackson at Dolphins: Jackson has averaged a mere 4.71 fantasy points in his last six games, and that doesn't include Week 10 when he was deactivated. While the return of Michael Vick is a positive, it's still hard to trust this struggling player against an underrated Dolphins defense.
Marques Colston at Titans: It's tough to sit a wideout of Colston's caliber, just be aware that this week's matchup against the Titans and CB Cortland Finnegan is not an attractive one. Their pass defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Santonio Holmes vs. Chiefs: Holmes posted a nice stat line in a win over the Redskins, but he's no lock to have another solid performance against the Chiefs and CB Brandon Flowers. Their defense has given up the seventh-fewest yards and just 10 touchdowns to wideouts, so Holmes is a risk-reward choice.
Brandon Lloyd vs. Seahawks (Mon.): The Rams could be forced to start an injured Sam Bradford or third-stringer Tom Brandstater, which is bad news for Lloyd's fantasy prospects. He was held to 3.40 fantasy points last week, and the Seahawks have allowed just nine touchdowns to wideouts.
Pierre Garcon at Ravens: Garcon put up a huge fantasy number last week against the Patriots and their awful pass defense, but most of it came during garbage time. He won't be as successful against the Ravens, who have allowed seven touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wideouts.
Owners beware - Dwayne Bowe at Jets: The loss of Matt Cassel and some brutal matchups have decimated Bowe's production in recent weeks. His fortunes don't figure to change against the Jets and CB Darrelle Revis, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Tight ends - start 'em
Vernon Davis vs. Cardinals: Davis hasn't been the most consistent fantasy tight end, but it's tough not to start him with the position so thin around the league. He has had success against the Cardinals, scoring one touchdown in three of their last four meetings -- including Week 11 of this season.
Dustin Keller vs. Chiefs: Keller has been a disappointment, scoring double-digit fantasy points just once in his last 10 games. But if you need a tight end, he's worth a roll of the dice against the Chiefs -- their defense has allowed seven touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.
Sleeper alert - Brent Celek at Dolphins: In the three games before Michael Vick was injured, he and Celek hooked up for 18 catches, 196 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins have also allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends, so Celek is worth a look if you need help at the position this week.
Tight ends - sit 'em
Owen Daniels at Bengals: Daniels has been a major disappointment in recent weeks, scoring a combined 12.90 fantasy points in his last four games. He's also failed to score a touchdown since Week 4. This week he goes up against the Bengals, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Greg Olsen vs. Falcons: Olsen has fallen off the map from a statistical perspective, scoring 9.30 fantasy points in his last four games. He's also put up double-digit points once in his last eight contests. The Falcons have also allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, so Olsen is a risk.
Brandon Pettigrew vs. Vikings: Pettigrew has disappeared in recent weeks, scoring fewer than nine fantasy points in six straight games. He's also found the end zone just once in that time, so it's hard to start him against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends this season.
Owners beware - Aaron Hernandez at Redskins: You almost have to start Hernandez unless you're deep at the position. Keep in mind, though, that he's scored an average of just 4.75 fantasy points in his last four games and continues to be the second fiddle to teammate Rob Gronkowski.
Kickers - start 'em
Robbie Gould at Broncos: Available in almost 50 percent of NFL.com leagues, Gould is fourth in fantasy points at his position and has a great matchup against the Broncos. The Vikings are the lone defense to have surrendered more fantasy points to kickers, which puts Gould in a good spot to produce.
Stephen Gostkowski at Redskins: Gostkowski has started to heat up, scoring 40 fantasy points over his last four games. This week he faces a Redskins team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers, so the veteran out of Memphis figures to have a solid stat line for owners.
Sleeper alert - Matt Bryant at Panthers: Bryant has failed to meet expectations in fantasy land, but this week's matchup against the Panthers makes him worth a look as a one-week option. Carolina's defense has given up 22 field-goal conversions and the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers.
Kickers - sit 'em
Nick Novak vs. Bills: Novak has been less productive from a fantasy perspective, scoring an average of just 7.5 points in his last four games. This week he'll go up against the Bills, who have given up an average of just seven fantasy points to kickers. Look for Novak to produce modest totals.
Adam Vinatieri at Ravens: The loss of Peyton Manning hasn't only affected the value of the Colts' offensive skill players, it's also hurt Vinatieri. He's not even in the top 30 in fantasy points among kickers, but somehow he's owned in close to 50 percent of NFL.com leagues. He has no starting appeal.
Connor Barth at Jaguars: Barth went off against the Panthers last week, scoring 15 fantasy points in a 38-19 loss. His success isn't likely to continue this week, though, as he'll go up against a Jaguars defense that has surrendered an average of just six fantasy points per game to kickers.
Owners beware - Neil Rackers at Bengals: Rackers is a tough kicker to sit, but he's averaged a modest 7.3 fantasy points in his last three games and will see fewer opportunities with T.J. Yates under center. The Bengals have also been tough on kickers, so Rackers could struggle this week.
Defenses - start 'em
Jets defense vs. Chiefs: The Men in Green have been a mediocre fantasy defense at best in recent weeks, averaging just five points over their last four games. Regardless, it's tough not to start this unit against Tyler Palko and a Chiefs offense that has struggled to move the football for much of 2011.
Broncos defense vs. Bears: The loss of Jay Cutler has made the Bears far more vulnerable to opposing fantasy defenses. In fact, the last two defensive units to face them have posted a combined 31 fantasy points. That is good news for the Broncos, who are at home and playing at a very high level in recent weeks.
Seahawks defense vs. Rams (Mon.): The Seahawks defense has scored a combined 37 fantasy points in their last three games, and this week's matchup against the battered Rams makes them a tremendous option off the waiver wire. With Bradford and A.J. Feeley both injured, Seattle could be in for a big night.
Defenses - sit 'em
Lions defense vs. Vikings: Unfortunately for owners, the Lions defense has seen a decline in value -- this unit has scored an average of just three fantasy points in its last four games. And while the Vikings are a favorable opponent, it's tough to trust these cats from the Motor City in fantasy land.
Titans defense vs. Saints: The Titans rank a respectable eighth in fantasy points among defenses on NFL.com, but this is not a unit to consider against Drew Brees and the Saints. Defensive units going up against New Orleans have averaged the fourth-fewest fantasy points at the position overall.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!