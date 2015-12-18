Spoiler Alert, Week 15: Panthers lose to Giants; Texans top Colts

I suppose it's okay if you're partial to the ongoing futuristic (?) Color Rush campaign ... but those aqua and orange retro beauties were just the latest in what I consider a far more handsome trend: NFL teams going retro. San Francisco, Washington and both New York teams have reverted to a full-time switch back to their 20th century getups. A few weeks ago, the Rams got raves for putting on the royal blue look they wore during the early days of the Greatest Show on Turf. The Bucs looked chic when they tipped their collective chapeau to the Creamsicle look a few years back. And of course, no one in the history of mankind has ever complained when the Chargers too rarely sport their glorious powder blue bolts with the black numbers on their helmets.