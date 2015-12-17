Vontaze Burfict facing fine for Ben Roethlisberger hit

It appears Vontaze Burfict's controversial hit on Ben Roethlisberger likely will leave the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker a little lighter in his wallet.

Burfict is facing a collective penalty of close to $70,000 for three fines stemming from three plays during the Bengals' 33-20 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, his agent, Audie Attar, told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. Burfict is appealing the fines, Attar said.

Burfict is facing a fine of $34,700 for a low first-half hit on Roethlisberger. The Steelers quarterback told KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh on Tuesday he thought Burfict "was definitely diving low for my legs" on the hit.

Burfict's other fines were for unnecessary roughness.

Attar initially told NFL Media on Wednesday that Burfict would not be fined for his hit on Roethlisberger.