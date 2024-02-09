Spain to host NFL regular-season game in Madrid during 2025 season

The NFL International Games is set for another new destination.

Madrid, Spain, will host an NFL regular-season game during the 2025 season, the league announced Friday. The game will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

"Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 highlights the continued expansion of the league's global footprint and the accelerated ambitions to take our game to more fans around the world," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "We are proud to partner with Real Madrid C.F., a global brand, together with the City of Madrid and Comunidad de Madrid, to bring a spectacular regular season game to Spain at the world-class Santiago Bernabéu Stadium."

Spain will be the fifth different country to be part of the NFL International Games, joining the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany and Brazil.

The league announced on Dec. 13 that Brazil will host an NFL regular-season game during the 2024 campaign, the first ever to be held in South America. The Philadelphia Eagles are the designated team to play in the São Paulo game, which will take place in Week 1 on Friday, Sept. 6.