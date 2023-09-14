Tottenham Hotspur, NFL announce expanded partnership through 2029-2030 season

Tottenham Hotspur and the National Football League (NFL) today announced the expansion of their partnership through the 2029-2030 NFL season. As part of the agreement, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK.

Under terms of the expanded partnership, a minimum of two regular season NFL games a year will continue to be played at the world-class, multi-use stadium -- the only stadium purpose-built for NFL games outside of the US, with bespoke facilities including its own playing surface, locker rooms and media areas.

The first-of-its-kind partnership has already delivered a series of unforgettable games in front of sold-out crowds in Tottenham, with 12 of the league's 32 teams having already experienced the stadium. Two games are set to be played there during the 2023 NFL London Games in October.

"Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London. Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club's financial model," said Daniel Levy, chairman, Tottenham Hotspur. "NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy. As the NFL continues to grow its fanbase throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement that gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come."

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."​

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "London is the sporting capital of the world and this expanded partnership between Tottenham Hotspur and NFL is fantastic news for Tottenham and our city. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has fast become a beacon for world-class football and entertainment, boosting London's local economy by over £300m every year. With further NFL matches taking place at the stadium, sports fans everywhere will be able to enjoy even more of what our great capital has to offer."

Memorable events have included live halftime shows from some of the biggest stars in music, pyrotechnics, military flyovers and even the US national anthem performed on top of the stadium's roof.

Many of the activations enjoyed by fans in and around the stadium on gamedays are delivered by local people as the NFL has embraced the community of Tottenham. It is an example of the wider community benefits delivered through the stadium development, that has created more than 4,000 jobs for local people to date.

Through staging major events such as NFL, boxing, rugby and concerts, as well as Premier League football and additional Visitor Attractions, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become a new sports and entertainment destination for London, bringing a boost of circa £344m to the local economy every year. The stadium has been included as one of 10 host venues for the UK & Ireland's joint bid to host UEFA EURO 2028.

The new audience that NFL brings to Tottenham on gamedays has provided huge footfall for local independent businesses along the High Road. ​

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has also hosted additional NFL events, including:

An NFL Foundation UK community event delivered in partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and Nike, giving local young people the opportunity to take part in football and NFL flag football activities alongside expert coaches.

The Miami Dolphins made their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with actors from the cast of the TV show "Ted Lasso" announcing their selection.

The NFL Academy Combine, where young players from across the UK showcased football skills, with the ambition to join the NFL Academy program. The Academy provides talented students with pathways into employment, education and scholarship opportunities in NCAA college football in the US.

The NFL International Combine, where talented player prospects from more than 12 countries are identified as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.