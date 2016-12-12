Social media reaction from Week 14's top plays

Here are some of the top plays from this past weekend's action.
The sequel of Giants-Cowboys did not disappoint. The NFC East showdown was a defensive struggle, but Odell Beckham came through once again in prime-time. He showed off his speed after reeling in the slant, and scored the game-winning touchdown for the home team.
Revenge always feels good. DeSean Jackson burned his former team by hauling in an over-the-shoulder grab and subsequently jogged into the end zone. His 80-yard touchdown started the Redskins' second-half scoring against the Eagles.
Death, taxes and Matthew Stafford fourth-quarter comebacks. While the Lions quarterback did throw a pick-six earlier in the frame, he led his team down the field as the clock was winding down against the Bears.