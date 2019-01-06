NFL community reacts to stunning Bears-Eagles finish

A stunning finish in the Bears-Eagles capper to Wild Card Weekend left the football world slack-jawed, with nothing but their thumbs to communicate their disbelief. We collected some of the best reaction to Cody Parkey's missed field goal to end Chicago's Super Bowl hopes and propel the Eagles to a 16-15 win and a Divisional round meeting with the New Orleans Saints.
HOW IN THR WORLD DOES YOUR SEASON END LIKE THAT????#Bears— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 7, 2019
Flight attendants were not happy with me. But we needed to stream full sound on my phone for the last 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Rfy9wK1QTd— Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe) January 7, 2019
Welcome to the playoffs— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 7, 2019
Wow— charles johnson (@randywattson) January 7, 2019
Just devastating— Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 7, 2019
God must be lightweight an @Eagles fan. #FLYEAGLESFLY #BearsvsEagles @SNFonNBC— Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) January 7, 2019
Wow— Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019
Of course he hit the upright 🤷🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 7, 2019
Kickers 🤦🏾♂️— Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) January 7, 2019
Looks as if Chicago will win this but the way field goal kicking has been this year ya never know— Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) January 7, 2019
Wow!!!— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 7, 2019
LOL... #FLyEaglesFly— Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) January 7, 2019
Feel terrible for Parkey man. Keep your head up young fella.— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 7, 2019
Matt Nagy’s face sums up that kick— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 7, 2019
Kickers🤦🏿♂️— Randy McMichael (@randymac81) January 7, 2019
Wow— deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) January 7, 2019
Wildcard weekend is AMAZING— Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) January 7, 2019
U got one job!— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) January 7, 2019
Nick Foles a winner 👀— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) January 7, 2019
😳— Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) January 7, 2019
WOW!! Hate the way that ended for my guys. Keep your head up Parkey!— Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) January 7, 2019
🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 MOVING ON !!!!!— Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) January 7, 2019
I BELIEVE!!!!!! https://t.co/Pt7Ktymizb— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) January 7, 2019
What a great game!— Major Wright (@LilMade21) January 7, 2019
That hurts. Where is @RobbieGould09 ???— Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) January 7, 2019
The Eagles reactions on the sidelines tell you everything. They can’t believe how lucky they got there.— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 7, 2019