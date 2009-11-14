Smith clear to punt, so Redskins release fill-in Paulescu

Published: Nov 14, 2009 at 10:13 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins released punter Sam Paulescu on Saturday, meaning Hunter Smith is ready to return from a right groin injury and kick against the Denver Broncos.

The Redskins also signed safety Lendy Holmes from their practice squad before Sunday's game, adding depth at the position after putting starter Chris Horton on season-ending injured reserve because of toe surgery.

Paulescu signed with the Redskins on Nov. 6 and averaged 50 yards on three punts last Sunday at Atlanta.

Smith pulled the groin in his kicking leg Oct. 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kicker Shaun Suisham punted for the rest of that game, then the Redskins signed Glenn Pakulak for the next two games. Smith aggravated his injury Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic to air live on NFL Network on Sunday, Sept. 4

On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network broadcasts the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic featuring Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'

After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE