Smith clear to punt, so Redskins release fill-in Paulescu

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins released punter Sam Paulescu on Saturday, meaning Hunter Smith is ready to return from a right groin injury and kick against the Denver Broncos.
The Redskins also signed safety Lendy Holmes from their practice squad before Sunday's game, adding depth at the position after putting starter Chris Horton on season-ending injured reserve because of toe surgery.
Paulescu signed with the Redskins on Nov. 6 and averaged 50 yards on three punts last Sunday at Atlanta.
Smith pulled the groin in his kicking leg Oct. 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kicker Shaun Suisham punted for the rest of that game, then the Redskins signed Glenn Pakulak for the next two games. Smith aggravated his injury Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
